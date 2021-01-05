The pandemic may help redefine taxation policies

In India, too, the finance minister announced measures to bring relief to individuals and employers. The notable measures were: i) Deferral of various tax filing and Provident Fund (PF) and Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) return filing due dates; ii) Reduction in the rate of PF contributions; iii) Employer and employee contribution to PF borne by the government for low-income earners; iv) Reduction in rates of tax deducted at source (TDS); v) Accelerated issuance of income tax refunds; vi) Relief in the number of days to be considered in determining tax residency for individuals stranded in the country; vii) Special PF benefits for employers who hire new employees under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana. The government also announced the leave travel concession (LTC) cash voucher scheme, helping employees to avail of tax benefit on unused LTC. Such timely, targeted and temporary interventions may well be the type of tax relief one might expect to see more of in the next year. Earlier in the year, the Finance Act 2020 also brought in an optional tax regime of a lower flat rate of tax, sans all deduction for individuals.