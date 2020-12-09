The pandemic will leave India with worse inequality

Developed-world governments have been seeking to protect what a recent paper by Martin Sandbu for the International Monetary Fund calls the “precariat" of service workers: “Those with insecure employment and income …(the) shockingly many people in the world’s richest countries with thin financial buffers." The plight of these workers, many in the gig economy, is not dissimilar to informal workers in developing countries such as India. Sandbu proposes more unconventional policies, even as countries such as the US have seen interest rates drop to near-zero, compared to 3% at the outset of the global financial crisis. “High demand pressure is necessary to benefit those on the margins of the labour market—the young, ill-educated, and minorities—who tend to be fired first in a recession and hired last in an upturn," he writes. “Concretely, this means running macroeconomic policy ‘hot,’ calibrating monetary and fiscal policies to keep demand always slightly ahead of the economy’s capacity."