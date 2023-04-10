Separated by wall raised solely on basis of religion

Several among British rulers believed that the Indian subcontinent should be kept under British authority for two to three decades more. They believed that doing so would save money for the British forces. They would raise Indian armies with Indian funding and deploy them as needed. The same thing was done during the first and second world wars, but things did not go as intended. The UK’s economy crumbled, and the democratic transition in the world had already begun. In their occupied colonies, the French, Dutch and Portuguese were also burning their hands.