The passion economy and the Web’s hot new business model

Companies like Square, Paypal and platforms like the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) in India are building the online payments infrastructure to address the original 402 error. But the company that’s making it as simple as Berners-Lee perhaps envisaged is the San Francisco-based Stripe. It burst into prominence with its latest funding round that valued it at $95 billion, making it the most valuable unlisted private company ever. With its ambitious mission statement to ‘increase the GDP of the Internet’, it heralds a far more dramatic shift in the business model of the World Wide Web—from advertising to payments and subscriptions. The signs have been there. The ‘techlash’ against rampant data monetization and its impact on privacy is the most prominent. Facebook has added shopping tabs on Instagram, started payments on WhatsApp in India and Brazil, and even debuted its own cryptocurrency. Twitter is testing a way for users to charge for content, TikTok is treading into e-commerce via a partnership with Shopify.