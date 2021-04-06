The peculiar value proposition of non-fungible tokens

Take bills of lading, for example. Since the 1300s, the process of transporting goods from a consignor to a consignee has revolved around the exchange of this specific document that serves, at the same time, as title to goods as well as evidence of their shipment and receipt. Even today, goods cannot be received at their port of destination unless the consignee presents a physical copy of the corresponding bill of lading. And since they have to be produced in original, there is a $5 billion industry that just revolves around couriering these documents to different parts of the world. But things have already begun to change. Companies like Maersk and Cosco are experimenting with electronic bills of lading on a distributed ledger that will serve as certificates of title and evidence of shipping. In time, the blockchains they establish will incorporate Internet of Things devices into their workflows so that the precise location of the consignment will automatically trigger payments or other obligations without a need for human intervention.