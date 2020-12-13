The petty history of America’s presidential power handovers

But Grant wasn’t done taking swipes at Johnson. He also blew off an invitation to Johnson’s New Year’s Day reception a couple days later, sending a few low-level staffers instead. When it came time to plan for Inauguration Day, Grant declared that he would not share a carriage with the outgoing president. The two sides began a preposterous series of negotiations that ended with a plan to have two carriages that would pass each other on the street. Johnson eventually opted out of the day’s festivities entirely. Though Johnson is routinely listed as one of the worst presidents, Grant is often lumped in with him as well.