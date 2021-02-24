The plea to reopen schools from within a wilderness of paradoxes

Back in the deep quiet, at our destination, we sat in a glade. Outside the government school shut by the pandemic, like all others in the country. A bunch of people from the village and some of us from outside. They could not figure out how the pandemic found its way to them, 80km inside the jungle. Over 100 had tested positive through the year, but with no fatalities, fortunately. Fear was still around. But their chronic troubles were because of the whiplash effect of the country-wide lockdown. While the crops this season have been good, the debts incurred from April to July, including for survival and sowing the kharif crop, weigh them down. The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme has played saviour, but it is not enough. In mid-February, when we sat in that glade, they had no idea what to do next. Only on schools were they clear: “It makes no sense to keep them shut, when the kids play together all the time; look there."

