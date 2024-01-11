The point where Aditya stays put, almost
SummaryIs there a point where the gravitational attraction from the sun and the earth on a spacecraft such as Aditya-L1 act to keep it there? Turns out, there is. Not just one, but five such points called Lagrangian points.
Perhaps you’ve noticed: The word “Lagrangian" has been popping up in Indian news reports over the last several days. The last time it did so was in late 2021. That was prompted by the launch of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) in December that year. Today, the word is reappearing because India has just launched Aditya-L1, a spacecraft meant for the study of the sun and its atmosphere. Today it is reappearing because that “L1" means something—that Aditya will be stationed at the first Lagrangian point. JWST is positioned at the second Lagrangian point, L2.