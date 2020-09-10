The policy adventurism that has led India to its economic woes

The most recent act of adventurism was India’s sudden lockdown in March after the covid outbreak. While a lockdown was desirable and it did slow the transmission of infections, the strict restrictions imposed without either warning or preparation, and that too at a time when the daily case count was only a few hundred, were yet another example of the government’s shock-and-awe methods. India’s economy suffered much more on account of its lockdown than other countries, which imposed them gradually and in a relatively well-planned and localized manner. Once again, the move affected the unorganized sector much more than it did the organized sector. The latter was cushioned by the large cash balances of formal enterprises and also because these were able to function by shifting work to the homes of their employees. But this was not possible for most of the unorganized sector. It was precisely the same three sectors that took the hardest impact. Most of their enterprises were not just informal, they also had limited cash balances. The outcome was that millions lost their jobs and incomes, and many of them had to take long walks back to their rural homes.