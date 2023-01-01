The political threat to well-being today

To be sure, there is still a positive agenda that could forestall a descent into atavism and despair. But in many countries, political polarization and gridlock have pushed such an agenda out of reach. With better-functioning political systems, we could have moved much faster to increase production and supply, mitigating the inflationary pressures our economies now confront. After a half-century of telling farmers not to produce as much as they could, both Europe and the US could have told them to produce more. The US could have provided childcare—so that more women could enter the labour force, alleviating the alleged labour shortages—and Europe could have moved more quickly to reform its energy markets and prevent a spike in electricity prices.

