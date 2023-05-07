Real worries are lost in rhetoric before elections

Let us now travel to 1975. Indira Gandhi imposed Emergency that year, which became the cause for all of the setbacks the Congress faced in later years. But Indira’s problems had begun months before she imposed Emergency. On 5 December 1975, Jayaprakash Narayan wrote to Indira from Jaslok Hospital in Mumbai: “You have accused the Opposition of trying to lower the prestige and position of the country’s prime minister. But in reality, the boot is on the other leg. No one has done more to lower the position and prestige of that great office than yourself. Can you ever think of the prime minister of a democratic country who cannot even vote in his parliament because he has been found guilty of corrupt electoral practices?"

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}