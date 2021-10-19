The post-pandemic economy’s contours have begun to emerge

It is a similar story for earlier years as well. The permanent output losses—and thus loss of economic opportunity for ordinary Indians—is a big setback. This sobering fact should be kept in mind even as we celebrate the smart economic recovery from the depths of recent downturns. The IMF had said in its April 2021 report on the world economy that developed economies are more likely to get back to their earlier economic trajectories, while emerging economies would find the going more difficult. That message has been reiterated in the October 2021 edition of the report. There is likely to be some divergence within emerging markets as well. Some countries such as China, Vietnam and Bangladesh are expected to return to their earlier trend earlier than their peers. The latest estimates suggest that the Vietnamese economy will be larger by around $118 billion compared to what was expected in October 2021—$512.99 billion versus $394.88 billion.

