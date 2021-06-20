The potential impact of India’s covid crisis on the BJP

Almost all parties can be accused of corruption, communalism, violence and harbouring criminals. Yet, they are separated by what accusations stick on and damage them, and what never do. Charges of corruption and inefficiency tend to stick to the Congress, even though all parties can be accused of those. Charges of “communalism" and authoritarian disrespect for freedom of expression tend to stick to the BJP, even though it is laughable to assume other Indian parties are not guilty of those. Charges of anti-business practices and pandering to the poor stick to communist parties, even though there is no single region in India where a small entrepreneur or major corporation would claim things are easy for them or efficient. And, of course, the charge of “anarchy" sticks to the Aam Aadmi Party, and the way some of the business elite make this accusation, you would think they are used to Scandinavian standards of governance.