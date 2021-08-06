The power of population for economies

In 1968, the United Nations Population Division studied TFR trends in different parts of the world. In the developing world, the TFR was at a then-alarming 6.0. The most likely scenario, UNPD projected, was that this figure would fall to 5.1 by 1985; and even this modest drop was greeted with much scepticism at the time. But in 1985, the TFR in developing countries was down to 4.2. As a whole, they had done twice as well as UNPD had estimated, pulling TFR almost halfway to replacement level in 17 years. That downward trend continues. Given their massive populations, India and China dominate TFR calculations for the developing world: today, China’s TFR (about 1.69) is well below replacement level and India’s is not far above.