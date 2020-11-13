The power of social media and its implications for democracy

However, this election has thrown up another interesting and potentially explosive situation. The US does not have a constitutional election management body like, say, the Election Commission in India (EC). So, while the EC declares the winner in India, in the US the national media performs this role. The bigger networks like CNN, Fox, NBC traditionally “call" US elections, and the loser is supposed to heed the call and gracefully concede. While the first part has been done, Trump refuses to do the second. And, as he fights the verdict, he is expected to use two potent weapons: his lawyers and, again, social media. He does not have much of a chance, legally. However, with his 87 million followers, he can cause great damage socially. While the platforms have pledged not to allow this, he has gone right ahead and declared victory on Twitter. The platform has labelled his tweets as misleading, and so a new battle has begun. In 2016, it was about influencing the election; in 2020, it has progressed to declaring a winner.