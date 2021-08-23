The power play that skews our justice system

Similarly, in the 1980s, a man imprisoned for a long time was released thanks to some newspaper reports. That poor man named Deepchand was arrested during the British era on the suspicion of disturbing peace. In his case, bail could have been easily obtained, but he was poor and his family members did not have enough money to get him released. No one knew how he was sent to Naini jail from Kanpur. Decades passed, but he remained there. The court and officials took cognizance of the matter only after his sorry tale was published in a newspaper. By then, it was too late. Deepchand had reached old age. He neither remembered his home address, nor had any memory of his family. The prison was his only refuge. Even after his release, he was found wandering around the central jail with a deranged expression. He later died, banging his head against the walls of the prison.