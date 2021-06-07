The private sector has a key role in supporting small businesses

A recent article published in Mint on 6 May 2021, ‘We must study the MSME credit gap before we can fix it’ by Deep Mukherjee, emphasises the scope of digital lending based on alternative data for the 27-29-million long tail of MSMEs with no access to formal credit. More importantly, there are roughly 400 million gig, contract and casual workers, many cash generators and spenders, but with no means to smoothen consumption in the face of volatile cash flows. According to a study (bit.ly/2S6ZUMl), 81% of gig workers saw serious declines in earnings due to the first wave of covid, with almost 90% of them earning less than ₹15,000 per month. There is a compelling business case for digital loan providers (DLPs).

