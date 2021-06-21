Did President Joe Biden just issue a red line to Russian leader Vladimir Putin? When Biden described the warning he gave Putin on cyberattacks, it sounded like one. This is both surprising and potentially problematic, but could also spur progress in the development of norms in cyberspace. Biden called his handing to Putin a list of 16 untouchable infrastructure entities a “proposition", but it included the promise of serious consequences if such sites were hacked. After Wednesday’s summit, in response to a question on penalties, Biden stated: “I pointed out to him that we have significant cyber capability. And he knows it. He doesn’t know exactly what it is, but it’s significant. And if, in fact, they violate these basic norms, we will respond with cyber. He knows." Biden also revealed that he asked Putin how he would feel if Russian pipelines got taken out by ransomware. It could have been a casual question, but Putin likely took it as a warning.

The implicit red line was surprising. First, red lines in the cyber world have generally not been seen as a good idea. In 2016, the deputy head of US Cyber Command had said: “Ambiguity, not locking yourself in, is the way that our government prefers to do this." Of course, much has changed since then, but the freedom to respond to cyberattacks however the US sees fit continues to be valuable. Second, President Barack Obama’s red line for Syria was a foreign affairs fiasco, with the administration talking about punitive strikes in 2012, only to back down once it was found there was no support in Congress for military action. Obama’s failure to act upon his own red line knocked America’s credibility on defending norms it claimed to live by.

Biden’s implicit red line to Putin carries all the complications that Obama’s threat to Syria turned out to have. It limits US flexibility in responding to cyberattacks, and has the possibility that a failure to do so will harm US credibility. Also, by specifying what entities are untouchable, the implication may be that other sites are fair game.

Finally, determining that the Russian state, as opposed to the sort of cybercriminals who attacked America’s Colonial Pipeline, is responsible for an offensive operation will likely be hard. Biden acknowledged in his press conference that there was a distinction between the Russian government and non-state actors. One can only hope that Biden made it clear to Putin that he will be held responsible for any cyberattack against America—and that the US government has assessed that Putin has the ability to fully control such groups.

The exception to the analogy with Obama’s red line is that if faced with a Russian cyberattack on one of these 16 entities, the Biden administration will not have the complication (or the excuse) of needing to consult Congress on its response. Whereas there are strong legal arguments that the president should seek authorization from lawmakers of imminent military action, no such law exists for cyber.

That said, Biden’s implicit red line could have some benefits. For years, experts have said that the damage done by cyberattacks could be comparable to military strikes. But recent ransomware attacks against US entities have brought this reality into stark relief, and underscored how deficient the development of norms and doctrine has been, given the state of technology. This weakness persists despite laudable efforts by various United Nations bodies, the Global Commission on the Stability of Cyberspace, and the Paris Call for Trust and Security in Cyberspace of 2018. The new red line could aid a strategic dialogue on cyber-issues between Washington and Moscow; if it spurs much-needed great-power cooperation on norms of behaviour, it would be a meaningful step in moving the world beyond just identifying such rules to major actors internalizing them.

In addition, should the Biden administration find itself bound by the president’s words to initiate a cyberattack against Russia, Congress is likely to wake up to the fact that it has not exerted its constitutional authority in a growing sphere of conflict [and may contemplate legislative action].

Policy-making is usually about choosing between bad options. Understandably, Biden felt it was urgent to halt the alarming trend of damaging cyberattacks out of Russia. He and his staff likely debated the pros and cons of a red line before embracing [this option].

Yet, it is difficult to see the benefits of making such an exchange public. Biden might have been able to create nearly the same deterrent effect by underscoring the untouchability of these 16 areas, and the guaranteed consequences of a cyberattack on them, in private with Putin. Now that the world is on watch, the US government will need to intensify its effort to formalize what has thus far been informal in the world of cyberspace.

Meghan L. O’Sullivan is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and a professor of international affairs at Harvard’s Kennedy School.

