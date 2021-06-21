The problem with Biden’s red line for Putin on cyberattacks

Did President Joe Biden just issue a red line to Russian leader Vladimir Putin? When Biden described the warning he gave Putin on cyberattacks, it sounded like one. This is both surprising and potentially problematic, but could also spur progress in the development of norms in cyberspace. Biden called his handing to Putin a list of 16 untouchable infrastructure entities a “proposition", but it included the promise of serious consequences if such sites were hacked. After Wednesday’s summit, in response to a question on penalties, Biden stated: “I pointed out to him that we have significant cyber capability. And he knows it. He doesn’t know exactly what it is, but it’s significant. And if, in fact, they violate these basic norms, we will respond with cyber. He knows." Biden also revealed that he asked Putin how he would feel if Russian pipelines got taken out by ransomware. It could have been a casual question, but Putin likely took it as a warning.