The problem with research in education and other such fields

The only test of good research in education should be whether it is useful to the practice of education or not. In disciplines like physics or psychology, usefulness to any kind of practice or application is not the only test for good research. In such disciplines, a valid description and/or explanation of nature and people would be counted as good research. The reason is fairly simple. Education is by its very nature a field of practice; it is not an effort at explaining the world. Public health, livelihoods, or water management are similar fields. So, good research is that which helps improve the practice; explanations and descriptions are insufficient. But too much of the research in education (and other fields) doesn’t pass this litmus test.