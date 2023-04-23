Why the GOAT in sports is usually old or dead or both

Why the GOAT in sports is usually old or dead or both1 min read . Updated: 23 Apr 2023, 11:04 PM IST
As Sachin Tendulkar turns 50, journalist Manu Joseph questions why the "greatest" in every field tend to be old, dead, or both. He argues that the "greatest" are often not relevant to the generation asked to form an opinion on who is the GOAT (greatest of all time), reinforcing the mascot of an ancient time as "the greatest ever". Joseph suggests that a sporting accomplishment of a time is first a consequence of social privilege and that true geniuses arise as more people get opportunities to participate in sports.
Sachin Tendulkar turns 50 today, I would like to draw your attention to something that appears to be about him but is about everything else. Every field has its “greatest" who are usually old, or dead, or both. There is a reason for that and it may not be honourable.