Why the GOAT in sports is usually old or dead or both

But then, this does not tell the whole story. The GOATs may have been exceptional compared to their peers, but that does not assure them their greatness when compared to contemporary greats. There are some ways of arguing this point. For instance, we can say that Bradman never faced the sort of bowling Tendulkar had to face, or that Bradman never made difficult tours to unfamiliar pitches like those in India where his vaunted averages would have collapsed. Also, even though it is a myth that there was no off-side rule during Pele’s time, the versions of that rule in his time favoured strikers, and he may not have scored as many goals if he played today. But all these arguments are pointless because we can never be certain of all the factors. There is one indicator though that suggests the GOATs of another era, in some sports if not all, might be far more ordinary than we think.