The problems taxpayers face in getting credit for tax deducted at source

Yet another situation arises where the deductor is under the accrual system, while you are following a cash system of accounting. For instance, the bank may deduct TDS on interest accrued on your cumulative fixed deposits each year, while you offer the interest to tax in the year of maturity. Here, TDS will reflect in multiple years’ AIS, which you will have to enter each year in the return and show as carried forward to the subsequent year. It is only if you do this correctly that you can claim such TDS reflected in earlier year’s AIS. This problem is also faced by professionals who follow the cash system of accounting, while most of their clients follow the mercantile system of accounting. In these cases, claiming TDS credit in the correct year is a daunting task, involving detailed reconciliations each year, and ensuring detailed and correct data entry in the tax returns.