The problems that sank Soviet economy are now threatening to scuttle China’s

By the 1980s, the Soviet Union’s per capita GDP (measured by purchasing power) was about one-third that of the US, whereas China’s per capita GDP today is only slightly above one-quarter that of the US. Even worse, as a consequence of the CPC’s decades-long “one-child policy," China’s population growth rate has started to decline and the demographic structure implies that both labour supply and domestic demand will run into deeper trouble. All of this means that China still has a long way to go just to catch up with the relative development level of the Soviet Union. Whether it will do so is an open question now that it is moving back to the failed Soviet system of central control.

