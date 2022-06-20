The professor who taught the world the art of sampling4 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 01:09 AM IST
Mahalanobis gave our data system global recognition and we must ask why we lost that credibility
Mahalanobis gave our data system global recognition and we must ask why we lost that credibility
In the summer of 1946, at the ‘nuclear’ session of the United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC), a representative of a British colony made an impassioned plea for laying down globally accepted standards for conducting large-scale sample surveys. Prasanta Chandra Mahalanobis argued that household surveys would become invaluable data sources for many developing countries that were not fortunate enough to have the kind of rich administrative datasets that advanced economies boasted of.