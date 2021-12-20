The promise and peril of big data in India’s policy space

To make sense of the EPFO data that it had obtained from the labour ministry, the Niti Aayog invited two economists to examine it. This was the original sin. In most mature democracies, a public agency would either have published the entire dataset for everyone to use or have invited researchers through a transparent process to send in their proposals to mine the dataset for research. The cloak-and-dagger approach of the Aayog raised suspicions that were only strengthened when the ‘selected’ researchers suppressed uncomfortable truths about the EPFO data in their study. Somesh Jha, a financial journalist, found out that critical findings of the study on the incompleteness of EPFO records were part of a presentation made at the Prime Minister’s Office, but were omitted from the published version of the study. The resulting uproar meant that EPFO numbers became suspect in the eyes of serious researchers.

