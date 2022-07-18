The promise and pitfalls of an EV battery swapping pathway4 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 12:53 AM IST
It’ll aid India’s EV adoption even if its car-level viability is unclear
It may not have enough electric vehicles (EV), power packs or the capital, but India has found a way towards mass electrification: swap batteries. This solution, where empty batteries can be exchanged for charged ones, is still in nascent stages in China, the world’s largest EV market, where it is anchored in strong government policy. Elsewhere, it hasn’t quite taken off. But for India, it could help leap-frog the nation’s bid to reduce transport emissions and boost its electric footprint.