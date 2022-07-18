The promise and pitfalls of an EV battery swapping pathway

The policy draft, while a progressive step, will need to be backed by state governments and big bucks to be adopted in smaller, denser and more polluted second and third tier cities. It’ll also need to get meatier on details on the types of batteries to maintain quality, insurance for the safety of drivers and manufacturers, and providing better tax incentives for increasingly pricey power packs. In addition, state-run enterprises need to get involved in a major way, as they have in China.