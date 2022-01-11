The pros and cons of big data used as economic signals

Another problem with interpreting big data is the context in which it is read. The pandemic months, for example, have seen consumer demand shift from services to goods in many categories, either because of lockdowns or fear of stepping out. The e-way bills generated when goods move around the country are a very useful advance indication of economic activity. But such bills do not need to be generated for services. So a broad shift in demand from services to goods will likely lead to a sharper rise in e-way bills than can be explained by total economic activity. Similarly, a shift of demand back to services may show that e-way bills growth has come down. This does not necessarily mean that the economy has slowed down.