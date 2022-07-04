The Punekar who modernized global farming statistics4 min read . Updated: 04 Jul 2022, 09:56 PM IST
P.V. Sukhatme’s method of using samples for quick estimates of farm yields was adopted globally
P.V. Sukhatme’s method of using samples for quick estimates of farm yields was adopted globally
Listen to this article
For most of the British Raj, India’s crop estimates were based on data from local revenue officials. The Bengal famine of 1943 led to severe criticism of such estimates. The British administration turned to the statistical adviser at the Imperial (later Indian) Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), Pandurang Vasudeo Sukhatme for help.