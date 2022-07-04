The Punekar who modernized global farming statistics

Sukhatme proposed supplementing the administrative structure for collecting data with modern sampling methods. With some training in statistical methods and supervision by trained staff, the local land revenue official could collect reliable data on yields, he argued. Thus was the idea of sampling random plots to quickly estimate yields implemented for the first time in India. Along with his trusted colleague, Vinayak Govind Panse, Sukhatme began training agricultural staff in survey methods. The duo also experimented with different plot sizes to arrive at the optimal size for estimates. Sukhatme and Panse were among the first to write books on sampling methods based on their field experiments, and these came to be used by statisticians globally. As the head of the statistics division of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Sukhatme helped modernize farm data collection across the world.