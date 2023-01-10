The puzzle of financial bubbles coming back one after another1 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Industry insiders have an interest in their inflation while regulators are wary of calling them out
There have been huge bubbles in the stock market, real estate, cryptos and venture capital funding over the last three years. This comes on the back of massive bubbles over the last three-and-a-half decades. The mid to late 1980s saw bubbles in Japanese stocks and real estate. The late 1990s and early 2000s saw a bubble in dotcom companies with no business models. The 2000s saw a huge real estate bubble along with a bubble in stocks.