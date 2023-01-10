The puzzle of financial bubbles coming back one after another

Indeed, a similar reluctance to acknowledge a problem could be seen even during the period Indian public sector banks were accumulating bad loans. The insiders kept saying all is well. During the period 2010 to 2016, several chairpersons of public sector banks kept saying that the worst is over when it comes to bad loans. Bad loans of banks are largely loans that haven’t been repaid for 90 days or more. The bad loans of Indian banks on the whole peaked at ₹10.36 trillion only as of end-March 2018. Clearly, the worst wasn’t over when the chairpersons said it was.