The puzzling popularity in India of insurance over mutual funds
Financial illiteracy and bad incentives result in households using insurance plans for investment
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) published household financial savings data based on select indicators last month. Deposits with banks remain the major form of savings in India. As of March 2022, savings held in fixed deposits stood at 48.9% of gross domestic product (GDP). In comparison, savings through life insurance funds and mutual funds (MFs) stood at 22.3% and 9.1% of GDP, respectively.