The puzzling popularity in India of insurance over mutual funds

Ulips, or unit linked insurance plans, are the other popular form of investing through insurance companies. Ulips compete directly with MFs. It is very easy to figure out which are the best performing MFs. All one needs to do is to log in to any of the financial websites that publish this data. On the other hand, given the complicated structure of Ulips, it is very difficult for an average retail investor to figure out which are the best performing Ulips.