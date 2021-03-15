The Quad’s rebirth as an arc of freedom and prosperity

The Quad—an international strategic forum made up of Australia, Japan, India and the United States—was largely somnolent after its creation and initial flurry of activity in 2007. Shinzo Abe, then prime minister of Japan, spotted the accelerating rise of China and wanted to create a club of major democratic powers in the Indo-Pacific. In an article written for the Japan Institute of International Affairs, Abe observed that Japan-India trade could exceed Japan-US and Japan-China trade within a decade. He acted on his conviction by dramatically enhancing Tokyo’s trade and security partnership with India, led back then by Manmohan Singh, covering civil nuclear cooperation as well. In parallel, he persuaded then Australian Prime Minister John Howard and US Vice-President Dick Cheney to join the dialogue. Describing the opportunity with evocative phrases like “confluence of the seas", “Asia’s democratic security diamond" and an “arc of freedom and prosperity", the Quad was born as a four-nation grouping. The Quad conducted its first naval exercise called Malabar shortly thereafter, followed by another one that included Singapore. Strongly voiced protests from China resulted in Australia’s withdrawal from the Quad, and the interest of Japan (under a new prime minister), the US and even India, with increasing bilateral trade with China, fast began to wane.

