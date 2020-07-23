Opinion | The question of what Elon Musk may really be aiming to achieve

Let us explore which one he is, though irrespective of where you stand, it is quite clear that he is perhaps the most polarizing figure the world of business has ever known. Musk was a two-time multi-millionaire even before Tesla and SpaceX. He started and sold Zip2 to Compaq for $300 million, then founded and sold PayPal to eBay for $1.5 billion. True to character, he took all the money, and started a rocket company in 2002 for “making humanity a multiplanetary species", calling it SpaceX. Even as the rockets were being made in America’s Nevada desert, he bought into an unknown electric car company called Tesla, to “give birth to a whole new industry" in 2004. Somewhere along the way, he started the pithily named The Boring Company to dig tunnels under Los Angeles and other cities to solve the grinding commutes that irritated him. He conceived the Hyperloop, a completely new form of super-fast inter-city transportation, and “open-sourced" it for entrepreneurs, and started a company called Neuralink, to merge the human brain with computers or the cloud. All in a day’s work.