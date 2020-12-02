The questionable virtue of social sector collaborations

Second, too often, clear-headed assessments of collaboration costs are drowned by the desire to embrace this consecrated virtue. This is true of basic costs such as investment of management energy, and even more so of some deep long-term costs. Let’s take two examples. Collaborating with another organization limits the development of your own capacity on what the other organization is strong in. While that may be the very reason for entering a collaboration, it is equally critical to assess whether that capacity is so important to your long-term goals that you must actually develop it in-house and avoid it getting stunted by a collaboration. Second, forging a collaboration implies accommodation of various kinds. The line between accommodation and ‘mission drift’ is not very clear. Because it is never a big bang, but a series of whimpers. Over time you realize, “Yeh kahaan aa gaye hum, yunhi saath saath chalte." Where have we reached, together?