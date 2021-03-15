The race for becoming a global superpower is now China’s to lose

In contrast with the West’s, China’s current monetary and fiscal policies are prudent. For now, its authorities appear to have learnt the lessons of their response to the 2008 global economic crisis. China had panicked and ordered banks to lend to create capacity in infrastructure and other sectors that was far in excess of what was needed. Today, China is not splurging in response to the covid crisis. Its stimulus is calibrated and measured this time round. The International Monetary Fund calculates that the Chinese general government fiscal deficit will remain high well into 2025 and hence its government debt ratio will be rising. But the case with many Western nations is the same, and they are still doubling down. China, on the other hand, is de-leveraging. Of all the major central banks in the world, only one is seeing its balance sheet shrink. That is China’s.