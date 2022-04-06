The rapidly rising price of liberty in Beijing-repressed Hong Kong

Lam’s tenure has also seen regulatory overreach, as Hong Kong has sought to extend its national security law beyond island territory, seeking to restrain international websites (such as Hong Kong Watch) which are critical of Hong Kong’s politics. Her term in office has been disastrous not only for its terrible political fallout, her management of the covid pandemic has also been a failure. While Hong Kong had managed at first to keep the pandemic in check (although its restrictions led some expatriates to leave), the latest covid wave has killed thousands and the territory has run out of coffins. Suspicious elderly citizens had refused to get vaccinated, which made them more vulnerable to infection. But Hong Kong seemed more content to follow the Chinese model of strict lockdowns, tight border controls and harsh quarantine rules.