The RBI offers its vaccine to the market, economy

To look at the projections, inflation is expected to be 5.2% in Q1 FY22 and in the next three quarters, it is projected to be 5.2%, 4.4% and 5.1%, respectively. On average, it comes to 4.95% for the financial year. A projection of approximately 5% on consumer price index (CPI) inflation should be reassuring, as there are talks of commodity price inflation, crude oil prices being on the higher side, etc. The buoyant crop output of the last season helps, and for the next season, the south-west monsoon will be a key variable. The GDP growth for FY22 is expected to be 10.5%, before adding the inflation impact on the growth numbers.