The RBI will do whatever it takes to revive growth

There is no doubt that localized lockdowns will impact India’s pace of economic recovery, but even then, it may be possible to achieve the RBI’s 10.5% y-o-y growth estimate for the following reasons. First, the base effect remains significantly supportive, as we are coming out of a record decline of 7.3% in FY21. Second, global growth recovery is expected to be stronger in 2021 (6%+ y-o-y) relative to what the RBI has factored in currently (5.5% y-o-y), which could add 20 basis points incrementally to India’s growth. Third, the nature of the current lockdowns in states is different from the hard nationwide lockdown announced last year; therefore, while mobility has fallen to last year’s May-June levels, economic activity has not been that severely affected. Fourth, if the mathematical model-driven predictions made by IIT scientists—daily covid-19 cases falling to 15,000 by June-end or early July—is proven to be true, sentiments about future growth prospects could turn swiftly. Fifth, given the volatility and the sizable revisions that are characteristic of India’s quarterly GDP data, it may make sense to wait at least for the April-June GDP data before making any changes to the full-year forecast.