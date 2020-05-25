The real digital divide confronting India

But the truth is that we are fooling ourselves if we think that this is the only digital divide. All of us on the city side of 4G coverage would do very well to look at our new WFH lifestyles. I have written earlier in this column about how a firm is a nexus of contracts, which now runs the risk of being outmoded soon in IT and business process outsourcing services. This is an easy enough argument to make. A lot of the work is being done remotely anyhow—as in being done offshore rather than on-site in the US or the UK. This means that shifting work out of the companies and the India-based offices it is agglomerated in and moving the work directly to the same workers who will now instead contract directly with the consuming company is not difficult to accomplish.