Transactions (VC / PE investments, M&As, and IPOs) are growing exponentially in India. This is great. The ability to attract capital is necessary for India’s economic competitiveness. However, transactions are not the end in themselves. Each transaction has a rationale and financial return expectation. If these are not met consistently, India’s ability to attract capital will reduce. The hard work begins after the transaction. Unfortunately, while the media celebrates transactions, it rarely, if ever, reports on the post-deal performance.

Research and observed reality indicate that most transactions do not yield the expected results. There are many known reasons, but our direct observations from multiple post-merger integration (PMI) engagements indicate four primary causes.

First, most pre-acquisition due diligence (commercial, financial, and legal) is concentrated in three-four weeks. This duration is too short for an acquirer to develop a deep understanding of the target. Often, the due diligence is done by the buy- and sell-side bankers and consultants, who have their agenda and incentives. This is particularly true in competitive bids, where artificial time constraints are created to drive up the price. Consequently, the acquirer faces multiple post-deal surprises.

Second, given the societal construct we operate within, money is equated with superior intelligence and ability. This ascribes an implicit superiority to the acquirer over the target. Leaders who have grown their businesses for decades are suddenly required to operate under the direction of the new investors. This hierarchy is exacerbated if the acquirer is from the “West".

Third, as a continuation of the second point above, we observe that acquirers very quickly develop a view of the target’s leadership and insist on changes, including injecting their nominees. This creates significant organizational turbulence in the target and impacts operations.

Fourth, the pressure to demonstrate return on investment forces acquirers to set unrealistic expectations on the target. Most often, these are not met. These failures are ascribed to the target’s leadership, as highlighted in point three, and the vicious cycle continues.

Consequently, the euphoria of the transaction, amplified by glowing media coverage, quickly transforms into disillusionment. The transactions teams, bankers, and consultants move on to the next deal while the operating leadership of both the acquirers and the targets are left to clean up the mess.

Our lessons on breaking out of this vicious, value destructive cycle of transaction, euphoria and disillusionment comprise four approaches, all counter to prevailing wisdom.

First, investors must acknowledge that the bankers, lawyers, and consultants benefit from the transactional activity and not from meeting the long-term investment rationale. All advice from the middlemen must be evaluated through this lens. The industry needs to evolve to commercial models where bankers, lawyers, and consultants are held responsible for the long-term performance of the transaction. For example, we usually charge a smaller upfront fee with upsides linked to post-transaction milestones.

Second, and most importantly, acknowledge that successful deals take time, both prior to and after the transaction. Chief executive officers understand that delivering breakthrough performance internally is hard, and it is more difficult with a new team with a different culture. PMI strategies must be treated on a par with internal transformation strategies, with additional buffers built-in for the added complexities. Haste eventually wastes long-term value.

Third, concede that nobody knows the acquired business as well as the existing leadership. Designing the right strategy-linked incentives for the acquired leadership is better than replacing it. This needs to be done gently and collaboratively so that the acquired leadership feels valued and not threatened. This is tougher to do than enforcing risky replacements and takes longer but yields better long-term returns.

Finally, focus equally on preserving the target’s existing business and delivering the expected post-deal synergies. Often, we see PMI strategies focus disproportionately on achieving the synergies, which are risky and take time. In the meantime, the target’s existing business gets impacted, leading to worse performance after the deal, and only the target’s leadership is held accountable.

Transactions are good, but the euphoria is short-lived. The hard work comes after. Boards, CEOs, and shareholders benefit only when the long-term investment rationales are achieved.

Abhisek Mukherjee is co-founder and director, Auctus Advisors.

