The real hard work on M&As starts after the transaction is closed

Transactions (VC / PE investments, M&As, and IPOs) are growing exponentially in India. This is great. The ability to attract capital is necessary for India’s economic competitiveness. However, transactions are not the end in themselves. Each transaction has a rationale and financial return expectation. If these are not met consistently, India’s ability to attract capital will reduce. The hard work begins after the transaction. Unfortunately, while the media celebrates transactions, it rarely, if ever, reports on the post-deal performance.

