The real lesson of Trump’s coup attempt that shocked everyone

The smugness in China and Russia at American electoral foibles may be risible, given that neither country is a democracy in any sense. There has been a fair bit of smugness in India, too, as people watched events unfold in the US, and India is indeed a democracy, albeit with its own well- known failings. Let us recall, though, that the first (and thankfully last) time an elected prime minister was unwilling to give up power in the face of an adverse court decision, the result was the Emergency (1975-77), which was upheld by a supine judicial system and enforced by venal and sycophantic politicians and bureaucrats. Do we know what would have happened if Indira Gandhi had extended the Emergency, rather than calling an election in 1977? Or if she had declined to give up power once defeated? We are fortunate that the limits of the Indian system were not further tested by either of these hardly fanciful possibilities.