The real story of China’s ‘success’ as it welcomes its Year of the Ox

On Friday, a new year is born in the Chinese calendar. It is an important festival and holiday period. Last year, the Lunar New Year arrived in January, and the travel associated with it—somehow only to international destinations but not within China—gave rise to a lot of things that the world has endured over the past 12 months. As of now, in some parts of the world, that experience endures. In others, it threatens to return. Some places—like India—appear to have put it behind them. But none can be sure.