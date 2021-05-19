The reality of this pandemic in our villages cannot stay hidden

In another part of the country, the collector and district medical officer had planned for second and third waves. So, they have enough oxygenated beds, even as the infected pour in. What they don’t have are doctors and nurses. The full strength of the district’s medical team is also short of what’s required. Now, 20% of their doctors and nurses are down with covid. Another 15% have vanished—refusing to report to work—despite charges of dereliction of duty being filed against them. All that the two officials said was, “If you can get us one MD medicine and one MD anaesthesia, we could save hundreds of lives." We have not been able to help yet. Healthcare teams are deeply stressed everywhere, and no one wants to go to that remote place.