The ‘never again’ spirit that prevailed after World War II as a liberal world order took shape under America’s aegis has weakened. Among the social liberties held as vital, freedom of faith has had rationalist approval because it’s integral to freedom of thought. This is axiomatic. The resultant diversity of thought is likelier than uniformity to foster innovation, prosperity and progress. But the US, which is an example of this success formula, not only finds itself confronted by an illiberal China’s rise, its global championship of this ideal has wavered lately. A shift in Washington’s foreign policy, however, has followed one in White House occupancy. Last week, its government said it would slap sanctions on Chinese entities for aiding state surveillance of Uyghurs, a mostly-Muslim ethnic minority, and the US Congress approved a bill to bar imports from Xinjiang (where they mostly reside) that might be made with forced labour. A grimmer view may yet be taken if horror stories of Beijing’s “vocational education and training centres" for Uyghurs pile up as evidence. At their most benign, these secretive camps seem designed to imprison and indoctrinate folks with Communist Party ideology—in effect, convert them.

While ‘forced conversion’ in the context of religion is surely an oxymoron if one’s conscience can freely be exercised, China’s project of mind control offers an abject illustration of its implied oppression. Which would explain why many of us recoil from the very idea of it. The operative part of its injustice, though, is the use of force. And if that is defined flexibly to cover a range of motives for a faith switch, then clamps on force can get fashioned by blurry application into a ban on conversion. Laws passed on this by several states in India ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Karnataka only the latest to try, therefore need to be vetted by the Indian judiciary. What falls afoul of our constitutional right to religious freedom, or has grey zones open to abuse by law enforcers, should be scrapped forthwith, lest we fail on equality of justice and slide the wrong way on this aspect of free-market democracy. Also due for clarity is India’s position on a faith-based exclusion of citizenship eligibility enacted by the Centre in 2019, one that could put Muslims with patchy records in a fix should all residents be asked to prove they are citizens for a roll-call of the sort recently envisaged. Last February, the Supreme Court said it would lay down the ambit of religious freedom under the Constitution’s Article 25. This is keenly awaited, not least because of the rising role of religion in national politics.

With poll season upon us and Uttar Pradesh in focus, the thrust of BJP rhetoric has raked up an us-versus-them narrative, with Muslims as the other and archetypes of history in play. The post-1947 emphasis of academia on a syncretic past, shaken by the Ayodhya agitation three decades ago, has lost significant traction to talk of a religious rupture, with resistance and renewal acting as mass mobilizers. While the appeal of such a political pitch is evident, the allure of Hindu revivalism in particular, the impulses it tends to generate are neither uniform nor always harmless, sadly. For weeks, mobs in Haryana’s Gurugram have heckled and denied Muslims space to offer prayers even on patches of land offered by owners and okayed by local authorities. That this does not reflect the nation’s stance on the practice of religion must be clarified. A free and fair market in the realm of ideas should be a sine qua non.

