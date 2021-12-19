The realm of ideas must always be free and fair

While ‘forced conversion’ in the context of religion is surely an oxymoron if one’s conscience can freely be exercised, China’s project of mind control offers an abject illustration of its implied oppression. Which would explain why many of us recoil from the very idea of it. The operative part of its injustice, though, is the use of force. And if that is defined flexibly to cover a range of motives for a faith switch, then clamps on force can get fashioned by blurry application into a ban on conversion. Laws passed on this by several states in India ruled by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with Karnataka only the latest to try, therefore need to be vetted by the Indian judiciary. What falls afoul of our constitutional right to religious freedom, or has grey zones open to abuse by law enforcers, should be scrapped forthwith, lest we fail on equality of justice and slide the wrong way on this aspect of free-market democracy. Also due for clarity is India’s position on a faith-based exclusion of citizenship eligibility enacted by the Centre in 2019, one that could put Muslims with patchy records in a fix should all residents be asked to prove they are citizens for a roll-call of the sort recently envisaged. Last February, the Supreme Court said it would lay down the ambit of religious freedom under the Constitution’s Article 25. This is keenly awaited, not least because of the rising role of religion in national politics.